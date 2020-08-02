Lockdown Humour: Anupam Kher Drops A Wardrobe Joke, Says 'You Suffer From Iron Deficiency'

Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher always stays active on social media. Anupam Kher keeps on posting his updates and also comes up with a few awesome shayaari's and video messages.

Off late, he made us go ROFL dropping a 'Wardrobe' joke…

In this post, a pant is seen making a sulking face… The back pockets are seen weeping and the nose & mouth are seen in an angry mood because they are not used an ironed since lockdown period is still going on…



Anupam Kher has added a funny comment to this post and made us check our wardrobes with this post… He wrote, "After being stuck in the wardrobe for so long all the clothes are making sulky faces... I told them, "you suffer from an iron deficiency"... 😜🤣😂 #HumourInLockdown #Joke…"

This post depicts the exact situation of our wardrobes as many of us are just picking the regular clothes making the party wear and expensive ones just take rest in the wardrobes…

It was just a few days back, Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher was discharged from hospital. She was tested positive for Covid-19 and even Anupam's younger brother Raju Kher and his family was also tested positive for Coronavirus.

Now, Dulari Kher is fine and discharged from the hospital. Anupam dropped the video of Dulari ji getting discharged and also informed that his brother family is also doing fine.