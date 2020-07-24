Malaika Arora Shares Her Bollywood 'Girl Gang' Throwback Pic And Reminisced Their Last Outing Before Lockdown

It's just terrible… No outings, no shopping's, no restaurants and no buddy meetings as well!!! When we roll back to our olden days i.e just before the lockdown, everyone will have their own memories of enjoying and happily roaming out on roads. Even our Bollywood girl gang (Malaika, Karisma, Kareena, Amruta Arora, Natasha) are also feeling the same and are missing their buddy gang…

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and dropped their throwback last outing pic which was clicked before lockdown and reminisced their happy time…





In this pic, all the girl gang (Malaika, Karisma, Kareena, Amruta Arora and Natasha) are seen posing to cams in their style best. All are seen dressed in western avatars and looked uber-chic with black sunnies and on-point makeup. All of them are seen happy and posed with attitude…

Malaika has stated that it was clicked when they all met last time before lockdown and added a few words beside the pic… "outfit✅ makeup ✅Sunglasses's ✅poseready✅.... n no masks✅✅✅✅✅ @amuaroraofficial @natasha.poonawalla @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor ( ur pose says it all gurl )…"

Not only this Bollywood girl gang… Now everyone is bored at home as it's been 4 months since we stepped out!!! Hope the situation gets better and we all get back to normalcy.