Meet The Best Reel Bowlers Of Indian Team Kirti Azad And Roger Binny

They are none other than Roger Binny and Kirti Azad… These two bowlers made the batsmen of other teams make a cue to the dressing room with their bullet bowling. After the introduction of ace batsmen like Srikanth, Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar and Sandeep Patil, now the makers of '83' movie are releasing the character posters of bowlers of Indian Cricket team 1983 world cup.

Here we present the 'Sharati Devil' of Indian team 'Kirti Azad'… Have a look!





Dinker Sharma is seen playing the role of 'Kirti Azad' in this movie. This bowler is seen holding the ball at the heights and is ready to attack the batsmen with his wowsome bowling action.

Next comes the tall all-rounder of the Indian cricket team, 'Roger Binny'… Have a look!





Nishanth Dahiya is roped in to play the role of Roger Binny in this movie and his bowling action makes us roll back to the memories of Roger during 1980s. He was the highest wicket-taker of 1983 world cup and this itself speaks out his excellence in the field of bowling. He was always there when his team needed him and made the captain simply believe in him with his all-round performance.

'83' movie has Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife. This movie is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Vibri Media banners. This Kabir Khan directorial will hit the screens on 10th April, 2020.

Hope this movie renews the special and proud moments of 1983 world cup by making us sit holding the nerves with their ultimate cricketing shots.