Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif Teams Up With Vijay Sethupathi For This Sriram Raghuvaran Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got hitched recently… After enjoying a short honeymoon, now the couple is back to the sets! They are now busy in completing their projects. On the occasion of the Christmas festival, Katrina Kaif gave a good news to all her fans. She shared a pic with Kollywood's ace actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Sritam Raghuvaran announcing her next project with them. The movie is titled as 'Merry Christmas'.

Katrina Kaif posed along with Vijay Sethupathi, director Sriram Raghuvaran and producer Ramesh… She also wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas!

I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix".

Well, there is another interesting news about this movie… According to the sources, the movie will be only a 90-minute one and that too with no interval. The makers are planning to release it for next Christmas i.e on 23rd December, 2022.

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news through his social media page…

He wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... SRIRAM RAGHAVAN DIRECTS KATRINA KAIF - VIJAY SETHUPATHI IN 'MERRY CHRISTMAS'... #VijaySethupathi and #KatrinaKaif essay principal roles in #MerryChristmas... Filming of this thriller - directed by #SriramRaghavan - has commenced in #Mumbai. #MerryChristmas is produced by #RameshTaurani and #SanjayRoutray... 23 Dec 2022 #Christmas weekend release."

The movie went on floors this week and the first schedule is being shot in Mumbai. Merry Christmas movie is being directed by Sriram Raghuvaran and is produced by Ramesh Taurani & Sanjay Routray under the Tips Industries Ltd in association with Matchbox pictures Pvt Ltd banners.