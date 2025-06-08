Live
- How Legal Entity Identifiers Help Prevent Financial Fraud in Emerging Markets
- Yoga must be a part of daily life: Minister
- Most Awaited Bollywood Movies Releasing in June 2025
- Textile giant Kitex Garments shows interest in investing in AP
- PM’s mantra to boost disaster-resilient infra
- Schemes to develop biotech, urban infra
- We have to protect rivers, says Medha
- Ministerial panel formed for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra
- PM to visit Odisha on June 20
- We have to protect rivers, says Medha
Most Awaited Bollywood Movies Releasing in June 2025
With a mix of thrillers, comedies, dramas, and socially relevant stories, June 2025 seems like an exciting month for Bollywood movie lovers.
The month of June has some highly anticipated movies that are expected to be released. With mega stars like Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan returning to the big screen after a break, audiences are really excited to see their favourite star on the screen. Here’s a list of the most anticipated Bollywood movies releasing in June 2025:
Housefull 5
Release Date – 06 June, 2025
Language – Hindi
Genre – Comedy, Mystery
Cast – Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Nargis Fakhri, Shreyas Talpade
Director - Tarun Mansukhani
About the Movie: The latest entry into the popular comedy franchise “Housefull”, this movie is a comedy mystery where several imposters claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire to compete for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship. With twists and turns, this movie promises to tickle your funny bone.
Sitaare Zameen Par
Release Date – 20 June, 2025
Language – Hindi
Genre – Drama
Cast – Aamir Khan, Genelia D'Souza, Aroush Datta
Director - R. S. Prasanna
About the Movie – After the huge success of Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par is here to follow its footstep. Sitaare Zameen Par is a moving story that revolves around a young boy with Down syndrome who finds confidence and acceptance through sports. The movie emphasises on inclusion, empathy and the power of encouragement.
Gyanvapi Files: A Tailor's Murder Story
Release Date – 27 June, 2025
Language – Hindi
Genre – Crime
Cast – Vijay Raaz, Meenakshi Chugh, Preeti Jhangiani
Director - Bharat S Shrinate, Jayant Sinha
About the Movie – 'Gyanvapi Files: A Tailor’s Murder Story is an upcoming gripping Hindi crime-drama film based on a true incident to be released on 27th June 2025 only in a few theaters. The film is based on real-life incident: the June 2022 Udaipur murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal with socio-political backdrop post Nupur Sharma controversy.
Maa
Release Date – 27 June, 2025
Language – Hindi
Genre – Horror, Mythological Thriller
Cast – Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma
Director - Vishal Furia
About the Movie – 'Maa' is a mythological horror thriller that follows a mother's battle against dark forces to save her daughter. The film blends elements of Indian mythology with contemporary horror, offering a chilling cinematic experience.
With the wide range and genre of movies releasing in June 2025, it’s time to mark your calendars and book the tickets in advance.