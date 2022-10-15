Neena Gupta’s First Look Poster From Uunchai Is Out

Bollywood's ace actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher teamed up for their upcoming movie Uunchai which showcased the beautiful bond of a friendship! From a few days, the makers are dropping the first look posters of the prominent characters of the movie and are also introducing them to the netizens. After the introductory part of the three main actors is done, now they unveiled the new posters of main ladies Neena Gupta and Sarika on social media.



Well, Neena Gupta shared her first look poster on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

In this poster, Neena Gupta looked all happy and is seen smiling with the background of snow-filled mountains. She is introduced as Shabina Siddiqui… Neena also wrote, "This one is to dreaming big and making it happen. My first with Rajshri Productions. Meet me as Shabina Siddiqui in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj Barjatya, #Uunchai is special."

Anupam Kher also shared her poster and wrote, "A bond I cherish and can bank on! This one is special to present my dear friend and a very fine actress. Meet the lovely Neena Gupta as Shabina Siddiqui in #Uunchai! A film by BRILLIANT #SoorajBarjatya, in theatres 11.11.22. @neena_gupta @rajshrifilms". Anupam Kher is seen in two avatars in his first look poster and is introduced as Om Sharma… One in a classy avatar from library and the upper one from the snow-filled mountains dressed up in woollen wear.

As Neena is essaying the role of Boman Irani's wife in this movie, he also shared the poster and wrote, "Mrs from my next - #Uunchai. Meet the beautiful Neena Gupta as Shabina Siddiqui! Or as I lovingly call her – Shabbo! A film by #SoorajBarjatya, in theatres 11.11.22.

Boman Irani and introduced him as Javed Siddiqui in the earlier released first look poster…

Well, Sarika's first look poster is also unveiled yesterday and she is introduced as Mala Trivedi. She also looked great holding a backpack!

In the earlier released poster, Amitabh Bachchan is introduced as Amit Srivastava and the movie celebrates life and friendship. It will release on 11th November, 2022! Along with him, even Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are also essaying prominent roles in this movie and they all will hold a great bond in this film.

Along with these three ace actors, the movie also has Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Nafisa Ali, Sheen Dass and Abhishek Singh Pathania in prominent roles.

This Sooraj Barjatya directorial is produced by the director along with Mahaveer Jain and Natasha Malpani Oswal under the Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media banners. Uuchai movie will hit the big screens on 11th November, 2022!