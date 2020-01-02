Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Nehha Pendse to get hitched

Nehha Pendse to get hitched
Highlights

Bollywood actress and 'Bigg Boss 12' contestant Nehha Pendse, who is soon going get hitched with her fiance Shardul Bayas, looked more loved-up than...

Bollywood actress and "Bigg Boss 12" contestant Nehha Pendse, who is soon going get hitched with her fiance Shardul Bayas, looked more loved-up than ever on New Year's eve as she shared a passionate kiss with him.

Nehha on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which she is seen kissing Shardul.

"Because it's the last single girl kiss - Carrie Bradshaw," she captioned the post.

Nehha sealed the year's last kiss with husband-to-be Shardul in short blue dress.

The two will tie the knot with her businessman beau Shardul on January 5.

Recently, Nehha's family performed a grahmukh puja. She also shared the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram.

Reportedly, the couple might fly to Japan in April for their delayed honeymoon.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>


Top