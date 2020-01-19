Nehha Pendse turns brand ambassador
Actress Nehha Pendse is playing an entrepreneur in a new ad for a brand, Primus, which utilises spaces at restaurants that often go unused when they are not at their peak hours.
"It's one of a kind concept, absolutely need of the hour and I am glad to be associated with it," she said.
In the ad, she plays an entrepreneur who can work from a restaurant which is "co-working" and it offers a variety of services to make it a conducive place to work from.
On the personal front, the former "Bigg Boss" contestant has entered a new phase in her life. She tied the knot with Shardul Singh Bayas in an intimate ceremony earlier this month.
