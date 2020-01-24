Nora Fatehi Hairdo In Street Dancer 3D's Garmi Song Cost Lakhs!

Think Bollywood and the bucks are always big. Actress Nora Fatehi has turned heads with her looks in Steet Dancer 3D's Garmi song. With her dance moves and glam quotient, she also upped the heat. And guess how much the custom made pony tail of Nora Fatehi in the movie cost the makers?

She is said to have gotten a funky hairdo for a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh in Dubai. Apprently, the focus was all on how the pony tail would look as they wanted a fierce vibe to show the rivalry between Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor.

Wondering why is it so expensive and what's so hairraising about that? Well, some 500 kilogrammes of human hair was put into creating the pony tail that Nora wanted for the Garmi song in 3D Street Dancer. So the end product was very heavy. But Nora managed to stay steady to ensure she looked the part in the song.

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D'Souza and features Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Prabhu Deva in key roles. The film is slated for release on January 24.