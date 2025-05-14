Pankaj Tripathi faces off against a powerful family in ‘Criminal Justice Season 4’ trailer

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to take on a gripping new challenge in the trailer for “Criminal Justice Season 4.”

In this latest installment, the actor finds himself pitted against a powerful family caught in the midst of a scandalous murder case. With high stakes and intense drama, Pankaj’s character is ready to dive into a high-profile case that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The trailer reveals that in the new season, Madhav Mishra is thrust into a high-profile case involving a powerful family embroiled in a sensational murder scandal. What begins as a routine defense soon escalates into a fierce courtroom battle, with each party presenting their own version of the truth—each more convincing than the last. As always, Madhav finds himself navigating through a maze of secrets, lies, and emotional turmoil, using his sharp wit and strong sense of morality to make sense of the chaos.

Speaking about the new season, Pankaj Tripathi shared, “This season of Criminal Justice is more than just a return to the courtroom for Madhav Mishra - it is an intense battle of minds, and he is facing two of his fiercest opponents yet fighting on a case that is multifaceted. Stepping into Madhav Mishra’s shoes and shooting for Criminal Justice is always a learning experience. He is such a lovable character and I feel like he has now become my alter-ego. We also have some very talented actors joining us this season who add so much value to the story. I am excited for all my fans to watch the show on JioHotstar.”

Surveen Chawla added, “Anju is a very strong character supported by a very intricate and brilliantly written story. This isn’t just a legal battle; it’s a battle of emotions, truth, and ethics. It’s a courtroom case unlike any and is sure to keep the audience entertained. We also had an incredible team who made this journey of Criminal Justice - A Family Matter a memorable one. Working with Pankaj Tripathi especially was a big plus for me. I can’t wait for the audiences to join us on JioHotstar.”

Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, season 4 will stream on JioHotstar starting May 29. This season boasts an ensemble cast consisting of Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi, Khushboo Atre, Barkha Singh, and Aatm Prakash Mishra alongside Mita Vashisht and Shweta Basu Prasad in pivotal roles.