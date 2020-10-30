Pavitra Rishta: Ankita Lokhande recalls her saree collection

Ankita Lokhande who rose fame from her character of Ankita Lokhande that she played in one of the most loved show 'Pavitra Rishta' went down the memories through her saree collection that she wore for the show.



Ankita took to her verified Instagram account and posted a series of pictures of her wearing the sarees in the show. She revealed that she loves sarees and her character gave her a chance to explore different styles and designs. She also shared that she bought them from Calcutta along with her stylist.

In her post, she wrote, "I have always been fond of sarees always! With #archana, I started experimenting with my looks, designs, different patterns and different styles of sarees. I clearly remember when I used to buy sarees from Calcutta for #PavitraRishta on my own, I used to sit with the stylist and always tried to create something beautiful for all the PavitraRishta fans. Very nostalgic today after seeing these sarees after so long..so thought of sharing. #archanadeshmukh #pavitrarishta #sareelover."