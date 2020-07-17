Preity Zinta Shared A Throwback Pic Of Dino Morea And Made Us Go Awe

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta who always stays active on social media keeps on sharing her candid pics with her fans… Be it her workout poses, fun times with pet or Covid-19 posts to create awareness among her fans, Preity keeps on updating her social pages and makes us stick to them.

Today, she picked a candid vintage pic from her album and dropped it on her Insta page making us go awe… Have a look!

Well, this pic is really awesome… Guys, can you recognize the little actor who is having fun??? Yes! He is none other than little Dino Morea who is seen all decked up in baby girl avatar. This pic is a throwback one which was clicked when Preity was in Delhi. Along with Preity, little Dino and two other ladies are seen posing to cams!!!

Preity also added a funny comment to this pic, stating Dino "This is how you looked when we first met…"

This post of Preity bagged many views and netizens also loved the pic of our little Dino…

Well, Dino also commented to this pic and wrote: "Wowwww PZ, lovely pic. This is how you looked when we first met 😁😁 well kinda…"