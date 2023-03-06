Project K: Amitabh Bachchan Shared His Health Update Via Blog

It is all known that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is part of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's most-awaited movie Project K. Being a sci-fi thriller, Bollywood actors Big B and Deepika Padukone are holding prominent characters in this movie. The shooting of this movie was going on in Hyderabad with lead actors being part of this main schedule. But unfortunately, Amitabh Bachchan was injured in the sets while he was taking part in an action sequence. He suffered from a major injury as his right rib cage suffered a muscle tear. Thus, the shooting is cancelled and he moved back to Mumbai for medical support and treatment. Big B informed the same to all his fans through his blog and shared his health update too…



His post in the blog reads, "In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot."

He also added, "Strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain …".

He also said that all his shootings have been cancelled and added that CT scan has been done at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and thus, he moved back to Mumbai to his home! He finally said that until he heals completely, all the shootings will be postponed!

He also informed his fans that he will be unable to meet his fans this evening due to injury… "It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming .. All else is well ..".

Going with the details of Project K, it is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Being a sci-fi thriller, this movie is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner having Bollywood's ace actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the prominent roles. According to the sources, even Disha Patani might also essay an important role. As it is being made with a lavish budget, it is termed as the most expensive Indian film ever made in the Indian film industry. Music is being composed by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography is being handled by Dani Sanchez Lopez.

Earlier in an interview, Ashwini Dutt said that 70% of the shooting is done and VFX plays a major role in the movie thus it takes time even after the shooting is wrapped up. He also said, "It's about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it'll be high on sentiments."

Project K movie will hit the big screens on 14th January, 2024 on the occasion of the Pongal festival next year…