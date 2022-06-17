Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Hit – The First Case’ Teaser Is Intriguing

Bollywood's ace actor Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra teamed up for the 'Hit – The First Case' movie and are all set to entertain the audience with a crime thriller. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the teaser and showcased a glimpse of the thriller on their social media page. Being the remake of Tollywood movie with the same name, there are a lot of expectations on it. It is filled with intense elements filled with thrilling sequences.

Rajkummar and Sanya shared the teaser on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "A case which holds a lot of twists in itself. Teaser Out Now: Link In Story/Bio #HITTheFirstCase In Cinemas On 15th July 2022".

Going with the teaser, it starts off with Rajkummar suffering some mental issues. But he is all determined to solve a kidnap case. HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) is formed to solve the cases and the first case itself will be a case of a missing girl. So, we need to wait and watch to know how will Rajkummar solve the case by overcoming his personal issues.

HIT movie is being directed by Sailesh Kolanu who helmed the original movie too. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju and Kuldeep Rathore under the T-Series banner.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao is also teaming up with Anubhav Sinha for his upcoming anthology series after wrapping Bheed. According to a source, "During Bheed, Sinha connected with Raj and they both felt very strongly about the story. Anubhav felt Raj is someone who understands the film from a personal space and the narrative resonated with him. With Anubhav, casting is key and he almost always knows from the word go who he is envisioning in the role. He felt Raj would be able to create magic with the material and was a perfect choice for the part."

He is also part of Monica, O My Darling, Mr and Mrs Mahi and a few other movies too. Hit – The First Case movie will hit the theatres on 15th July, 2022!