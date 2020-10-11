Ranveer Singh helms a hit southern remake with 'Simmbaa'

Quite often, well-calibrated narratives, building on a host of strong characters with unique identities bestowed on each one of them hit the bull's eye in Indian commercial cinema. One fine example of this theory is the 2018 release ' Simmbaa', a remake of Puri Jagannadh-directed film 'Temper'. Released in 2015 with Jr NTR in the lead, the film turned out to be a surprisingly massive hit. Produced with a budget of Rs 35 crore, it earned double the amount as per data in public domain, amassing in all, nearly Rs 75 crore. This was the second collaboration between the young hero and Puri, who had a disastrous start to the association earlier, when ' Andhrawala' was released in 2014.



Riding on a fast-paced story telling mode, where the hero begins his entry into the film as an anti-hero, speaking a Marathi-laced Hindi, Ranveer stuck faithfully to the mildly-irritating style of the original protagonist. Of course, all good guys have a change of heart and they begin confronting the very villain whom they were friendly with in the initial reels of the film. This happens in the Hindi version also to a dramatic spike in viewing interest towards the final reels of the film, when it turns borderline preachy and melodramatic. The public loved it and that's what ultimately works for the producer who walked laughing all the way to the bank. The stats would vouch for it, as the venture which was readied up with Rs 80 crore, brought in five times more as it earned Rs 400 crore in all, making it a major success.

Using the 1996 hit song ' Aankh Maare, Yeh Ladki Aankh Mare' as a reprisal, the film gained phenomenal traction on social media making the song one of the biggest hits ever on YouTube with millions of views. Sara Ali Khan had a continuing success after her ' Kedarnath' with this film though her role was subservient to the rampaging presence of the male lead. Sonu Sood as the villain left a menacing, residual impact of his character as the upcountry audience enjoyed and welcomed a southern remake once again.