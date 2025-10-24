Rashmika Mandanna sneaks into the theatre to witness audience reaction to 'Thamma'

Live
Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna, who recently appeared in the horror comedy, "Thamma", alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, admitted that she sneaked back into a theatre to witness the movie and ended up being overwhelmed with the laughs and whistles of the audience.
The 'Animal' actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and wrote, “Dear diary, Soo Wednesday night I might have just sneaked back into the theatre to watch Thamma (smiling face and love hands emoji). It’s a different feeling altogether listening to the laughs, whistles and reactions all around while watching the film (red heart emoji) (sic).
Thanking the audience for showering "Thamma" with love, Rashmika penned, "(To everyone who’s watched it, sent love, feedback, comments, we’re sooo so happyyy!! I love youuu all!! (red heart emoji) Oh and yes... I got my 80: 20 salted caramel popcorn tooo (popcorn emoji).”
As "Thamma" got a theatrical release on Tuesday, Rashmika used social media to look back at her incredible journey of making this movie.
The 'Pushpa' actress penned, "Thamma...Ahh… where do I even begin...From the very first call-sheet to the final cut, this film has been more than just work.. it’s been a journey of heart, of grit, of laughter and bruises and mornings we didn’t want to wake up for and nights we didn’t want to end (sic)."
Showing gratitude to director Aditya Sarpotdar for trusting her, she shared, "To our incredible director, @aditya_a_sarpotdar sir my heart is full of respect for you.. You trusted me, you pushed me.. You saw what the film could be and you helped us get there.."
Thrilled to have shared the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, Rashmika added, "@ayushmannk, @pareshrawalofficial sir, @nawazuddin._siddiqui sir doing scenes with you is so effortless and natural.. sooo happy we got to work on this one together.."