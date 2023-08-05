Live
- Aviation security week held in Kolkata airport
- FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan beat Norway 3-1, move into quarterfinals
- Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit: ISRO
- Asian Games: Team India’s FIFA star Charanjot Singh conquers in seedings event
- Pregnancy-induced hypertension: Why mothers-to-be must watch BP
- Gyanvyapi survey: GPR tech can detect if any structure is buried under mosque, says fmr ASI official
- Junior doctor withdraw strike notice
- G20 Summit: PWD, Delhi civic body told to frame contingency plan for waterlogging in case of heavy rain
- Can projects get completed if ministers are contractors? asks Chandrababu Naidu
- Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold third India opposition alliance meeting in Mumbai
Rashmika to act with Shah Rukh Khan!
Actress Rashmika Mandanna is presently engaged in shooting for multiple pan-Indian projects such as “Pushpa 2,” “Rainbow,” and “Animal.” The top actress is once again in the news as she is set to appear alongside the acclaimed actor Shah Rukh Khan.
According to recent reports, the “Pushpa” actress Shah Rukh Khan have joined forces for a commercial, which is currently being filmed at the YRF Studio.
On the work front, SRK will be seen next in “Jawan,” a pan-Indian action thriller set to release worldwide on September 7, 2023. Atlee is at the helm of this major production, with Nayanthara in the female lead role.
