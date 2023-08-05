Rashmika to act with Shah Rukh Khan!

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is presently engaged in shooting for multiple pan-Indian projects such as “Pushpa 2,” “Rainbow,” and “Animal.” The top actress is once again in the news as she is set to appear alongside the acclaimed actor Shah Rukh Khan.

According to recent reports, the “Pushpa” actress Shah Rukh Khan have joined forces for a commercial, which is currently being filmed at the YRF Studio.

On the work front, SRK will be seen next in “Jawan,” a pan-Indian action thriller set to release worldwide on September 7, 2023. Atlee is at the helm of this major production, with Nayanthara in the female lead role.