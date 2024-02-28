Live
Just In
Raveena Tandon is a picture of elegance in white saree for wedding
Actress Raveena Tandon, who is an avid social media user, on Wednesday shared some elegant pictures of herself wearing a beautifully embellished white saree for a wedding.
Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon, who is an avid social media user, on Wednesday shared some elegant pictures of herself wearing a beautifully embellished white saree for a wedding.
Raveena treated her 8.5 million fans to absolutely enchanting pictures of herself from a wedding.
The series of photos shows Raveena posing in a garden, wearing a white saree with pearl embellishment on the border. She opted for a matching blouse with heavy pearl design on it.
For the makeup, Raveena opted for -- glossy pink lips, black eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, and highlighted cheeks. Her hair was parted from the centre and tied in a low bun, with white flowers on it.
The actress, who was recently seen in the web series 'Karmma Calling', sported an emerald green and white choker necklace, matching ring, earrings and a maang tika.
She gave the tune of 'Tum Se' from the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.
The post is captioned as: "Wedding whites..."
On the professional front, Raveena next has ‘Ghudchadi’, and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.