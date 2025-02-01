Regina opens up on Bollywood’s changing approach towards South actors

Live
Actress Regina Cassandra, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi, recently spoke about the evolving attitude of Bollywood towards South actors. The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, stars Ajith and Trisha in lead roles, with Regina playing a crucial character.
During a promotional interview, Regina reflected on the past struggles of South Indian actors in the Hindi film industry. She revealed that earlier, it was difficult for actors from the South to find opportunities in Bollywood, as the industry was largely inaccessible to them.
“However, things have changed drastically post-pandemic. Earlier, Bollywood rarely welcomed South actors, but now, they actively seek them to expand their films’ reach to a larger audience,” Regina remarked.
Despite these past challenges, Regina stated that she personally has not faced such barriers and has recently signed a Bollywood project. Meanwhile, Vidaamuyarchi is set to hit the big screens on February 6, 2025.