Renee Sen Opens Up About Her Bond With Mother Sushmita Sen

These days star kids being avid social media users are staying close to their fans. Right from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan to Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan, many celeb kids are frequently treating their fans with awesome posts and are also expressing their views boldly on social media. Off late, Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee who recently made her debut into the showbiz world spoke to the media about her bond with her mother.

She started off by saying, "My mom is really relaxed. She values discipline but we Alisah and I have our own space. She gives us that. She doesn't pressurise us in any way. She is really motivating. I am so happy I can talk to her. Our relationship has changed now that we are in the same field."



Being a star kids, her journey is totally different from her mother. Accepting it, she doled out, "I have been in my mom's shoes but I haven't stayed there for long. Facing the camera is not easy. There are so many things to be taken care of. I have realised that wanting to be an actor and to actually become one are totally different things. You can be having a really bad day but you just can't let that show in your work. I really got to learn a lot of things".



Well, speaking about Sushmita's boyfriend Rohman, she said, "There are times when Rohman uncle shares his experiences with us, we have discussions with Alisah, we talk about things happening around us. We all have a fun equation. It's all relaxed and happy. We try out new cuisines and new restaurants together".



Well, Renee made her debut to the small screens with the Suttabaazi short film earlier this year.

