Richa Chadda avoids 'political discussions'

Actress Richa Chadda, who adheres to a different political ideology from her 'Panga' co-star Kangana Ranaut, says they avoided discussing politics while shooting the film.

"We never discuss politics on a film set and it really does not matter as an individual which political ideology we subscribe to. I am not here to change anyone's beliefs and what their politics are.

Everyone has their own beliefs and I am vocal about things that I strongly believe in," Richa told IANS.

She continued: "When it comes to 'Panga', we were making a film. We did that peacefully, professionally and in sync with the vision of the director. And there is no doubt about the fact that Kangana is a brilliant actress."

For Richa, professionalism counts. "I am someone who has worked in films with different actors and when we actors work in a film, we all come together professionally to put our effort to make a film, tell a story.

That is the intention and in ï¿½Panga', too. Kangana and I came as two professionals acting in a film. It is that simple," she explained. Richa encapsulate her experience of working with the director as refreshing.

"Ashwini is a wonderful storyteller and she has her own style of filmmaking," Richa signed off.