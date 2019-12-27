Salman Khan's Birthday Celebrities On Guest List

Salman Khan turned 54 today and birthday wishes have been pouring in for the actor. The actor is basking in the success of his latest movie Dabangg 3 which also released in several other languages. Dabangg 3 was helmed by Prabhu Deva and featured Sonakshi Sinha and Kannada actor Sudeep in key roles. The film has opened to mixed reviews but earned decent moolah at the box office. Last we heard the Salman Khan movie had entered the 100 crore club within five days of its release. However, now Dabangg 3 Collections seems to have slowed down. The film also feels threat from Good Newz which features Kareena Kapoor after a long time. Ajay Devgn and Kiara Advani play important roles too.

Now, back to Bollywood Bhai Salman birthday guest list. It was a usual practice for the Dabangg 3 actor to ring in his birthday at his farm house. However, this year, Salman Khan has decided to throw a party at his brother Suhail Khan's residence. While Instagram, twitter and facebook are flooded with birthday greetings for the actor from fans and his colleagues in the industry, Salman is busy preparing for a star-studded birthday bash. Salman Khan's 54th birthday will be attended by the who's who from the film fraternity. Besides Salman's best buddies Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandes, his close friends from the industry like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha are among those who are expected to show up at the event.

Salman has remained unmarried till now and is undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. Everytime he celebrates his Birthday, Salman's fans hope that he gives them some update on his marriage. We are curious to know if it happens this year.

Let's see.