Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Teaser Is Launched

Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan treated the Tollywood audience by sharing the screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the Godfather movie. This way, he turned more closer to the Telugu audience. On the other hand, his next movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan holds Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika, Jagapathi Babu and Pooja Hegde in prominent roles. So, this movie is holding high expectations in Telugu as well. As promised Salman Khan launched the teaser of this most-awaited movie on social media and treated all his fans and netizens.



Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka hoga galat, #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser out now... https://bit.ly/KBKJTeaser".

Going with the teaser, it starts off with Salman Khan riding a bike in the desert and soon his action sequence in the metro is witnessed. When Pooja asks his name, he says that people call him bhaijaan. His first dialogue, "Sahi Ka hogii sahi, galat ka hogi galat" also introduces his character. Even he looked amazing in the short bob haircut. Thereafter Venkatesh marks his entry in the traditional South Indian attire while Jagapathi Babu looked stylish. In the end, Salman Khan also owned a stylish appeal but as he is beaten by the goons, he gives them a befitting reply by doling out, "When brain, body and heart signal me to stop, I say bring it on". The teaser is a complete action-packed one and raised the expectations on the movie.

Well, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will arrive in the theatres on the occasion of the EID festival. Speaking about the details of this movie, it is being helmed by Farhad Samji and has leggy lass Pooja Hegde as the lead actress. It also has an ensemble cast of Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla and Jagapathi Babu.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan movie is being produced by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Productions and it promised to have a complete meal with Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions elements in the movie!