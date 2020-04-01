Salman upset over not being able to attend nephew funeral

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan's nephew body builder Abdullah Khan died at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday. He was 38 and suffering from 'heart ailments'.

According to a report in Bombay Times, Salman will not able to attend his funeral amid the coronavirus lockdown. Salman's manager Jordy Patel told the daily that the actor is upset over not being able to pay final tributes to his nephew. "Salman is at his farmhouse in Panvel and because of the nationwide lockdown, he won't be able to travel. The funeral will be held in Indore, which is Abdullah's hometown. Salman will visit the family later."

Salman's father and veteran writer Salim Khan told the daily, "Abdullah mere nephew ka beta tha. I am glad that in the times of a lockdown also, all the paperwork went smoothly. Abdullah was staying in Mumbai, and was very close to all of us." Abdullah died on Monday evening at city-based Lilavati Hospital. Matin Khan, Abdullah's uncle said. "He passed away last evening at Lilavati Hospital due to heart ailments. The last rites will be performed in Indore as Abdullah's parents live there. We are taking his body by road to Indore," Matin told PTI. Abdullah was Salman's paternal cousin's son. Salman took to Twitter to remember his nephew.