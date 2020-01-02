Sara Ali Khan switches on her sizzling side as she stuns in a bikini during her vacay in the Maldives

Sara Ali Khan has decided to ring in the New Year by spending a vacation in the Maldives. The diva has taken a break from her busy work schedule and is enjoying spending time with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two-star kids have flown to the Maldives where they can be seen having loads of fun on the beach and otherwise. Recently, the Simmba actress shared her sizzling pictures in a bikini and her backdrop is surrounded by blue water all around her.





As she can be seen sitting and enjoying breakfast, Sara shares her pictures and captioned them as, "Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast If only days like this could last#floatingbreakfast #thirstythursday." Sara and Ibrahim are very close to each other and share a special sibling bond. The latter is often spotted in Sara's pictures.





On the work front, Sara has many films in her kitty, including one with her, rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aryan. The two will be seen in the second instalment of Imtiaz Ali's romantic flick Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film will hit the big screens on Valentine's Day this year. Recently, Sara and Kartik were also spotted outside the dubbing studio where they had completed dubbing for the film. Apart from That, Sara is also shooting with Varun Dhawan for the remake of the classic comedy film Coolie No.1. Looks like the actress has a long way to go in her Bollywood career as she also recently received the award for the Debutant of the year at the Star Screen Awards for her film Kedarnath.

