Sexual assault allegations: Taapsee extends support to Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu came out in support of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who was accused of sexual assualt by actor Payal Ghosh. In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Thappad actor called her friend, Kashyap the biggest feminist. She said, "For you, my friend , are the biggest feminist I know.

See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create :)" She shared a picture of both of them from the sets of, what looked like, Manmarziyaan. Backing Ms Ghosh, actor Kangana Ranaut called for Anurag Kashyap's arrest on Twitter.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Sunday said the sexual harrassment allegations levelled against him by actor Payal Ghosh are "baseless". Payal Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.

Payal took to her verified Twitter account to open up against Kashyap on Saturday evening. She tagged the office of the Prime Minister of India in her tweet. "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!," tweeted Payal.

Responding to sexual assault allegations of actress Payal Ghosh, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap rejected all the accusations saying they are "baseless".