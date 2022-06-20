Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Looked Great As Mithali And Showcased A Glimpse Of Her Struggles

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu is one of the busiest actresses. She is having 4-5 interesting movies in hand and is especially concentrating on female-oriented scripts. She is also stepping into the shoes of ace cricketer Mithali Raj who announced her retirement recently. The biopic is titled 'Shabaash Mithu' and it will showcase the struggles and the success of Mithali both on and off the field! Off late, the makers dropped the trailer of this movie and made us witness Taapsee as Mithali Raj…

Taapsee Pannu also shared the trailer of this movie on her Instagram page and penned a sweet note on this special occasion…

Along with sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "Mithali Raj You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend. Woman who redefined "The Gentleman's game" She created HERSTORY and I'm honoured to bring it to you #ShabaashMithu 15th JULY 2022 #ShabaashMithuTrailer #GirlWhoChangedTheGame @mithaliraj @srijitmukherji @ajit_andhare @priyaaven @viacom18studios @tseries.official @colosceum_official".

Going with the trailer, it started off with Mithali's childhood days and made us know how she got attracted to the game. But her family supports her brother but not her. But finally, with the support of her coach, she enters the academy but faces many challenges from her co-cricketers. They try to pull her down by troubling her but finally, she upcomes all those and finally gets selected as the captain of the Indian women's team. In the end, Mithali is seen urging the cricket officials to at least provide them with the basic facilities but they deny and insult the team. So, we need to wait and watch how Mithali changes the face of the Indian Women's Cricket team with her game.

Well, the 'Shabaash Mithu' movie is directed by Srijit Mukherji and is produced by Viacom 18 Studios banner in collaboration with Colosceum Media. Being the biopic of legendary women cricketer Mithali Raj, she has a career span of almost 2 decades and recently announced her retirement. She changed the game and opinion of people on the women's cricket with all her stroke play! She is a great inspiration to all the women who want to pursue their careers in Cricket. Mumtaz will be seen as Jhulan and Vijay Raaz is also part of this movie.

Shabaash Mithu will be released on the big screens on 15th July, 2022!

Speaking about the other movies of Taapsee Pannu, she is also part of Jana Gana Mana, Dobaaraa, Alien, Blurr, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Dunki.