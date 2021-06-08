Shamita Shetty and Raj Kundra Shower Birthday Love On Shilpa Shetty Through Their Heart-Felt Posts

Today being Shilpa Shetty's 46th birthday, she is receiving birthday love from all corners of Bollywood. Be it her fans, co-actors or friends, most of them wished her through social media. Even her sister Shamita Shetty and husband Raj Kundra also shared special posts and showered love on Shilpa Shetty… Those beautiful videos showcased beautiful pics of this yoga freak on this special day!

Shamita Shetty





Along with sharing the video of a few cute pics of the sisters, Shamita also wrote, "Happy birthday my munki ❤️❤️ the love of my life❤️ Thankyou for being the lovely soul u r, ever so caring , filled with so much positivity ❤️ u fill my life with so much love n joy.. can't imagine it without u!may u always be surrounded by ppl who love you n care for u n may ur life be filled with happiness n peace always ❤️ Huggies n love to the power of infinity❤️ #munkiandtunki #happybirthday #love #sisterhood #loveinfinity #lovemylife #instavideo #instadaily".



Shilpa Shetty also thanked her dear sister Shamita jotting down, "Awwwwww my Tunki you have my heart and u know that, looovveeee uuuuu soooooo much ❤️".







Raj Kundra









Raj also showered all his love on his dear wifey Shilpa by sharing a beautiful video. It showcased all the cute and awesome moments of Shilpa Shetty. He also wrote, "The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you I am nothing. I love you soo much. Happy Birthday my Dream come true @theshilpashetty #happybirthday #gratitude #love #wife".



This post garnered millions of likes and Bollywood stars like Karanvir Bohra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ayesha Shroff and a few others wished Shilpa Shetty on this special occasion.







Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty… Have a great day!!!





