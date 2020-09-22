Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan may be summoned in drugs case

Mumbai: Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may be called for questioning this week in the widening drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigations.

Their names reportedly came up during the questioning of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on September 9 on charges of organizing drugs for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, according to NDTV report. The Narcotics Control Bureau may put out summons to these actors later this week in connection with the first case registered by the federal agency based on the alleged WhatsApp messaged retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone.

The agency had registered second case based on the seizure of 59 grams of Marijuana in which over 15 people have been arrested including Rhea Chakraborty. Besides Rhea Chakraborty, the others arrested earlier this month were her brother Showik Chakraborty, two employees of Sushant Singh Rajput and alleged drug dealers who have been linked to Bollywood.

Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for three days before her arrest on charges of arranging drugs for Sushant Rajput, and had reportedly named some stars in connection with drugs use.