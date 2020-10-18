Shweta Singh Kirti Dropped 'Shailputri Devi' Image On The First Day Of Navratri

Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has dropped Goddess Durga Maa's first avatar 'Shailputri Devi' image on the occasion of the first day of Navratri. Shweta is all active on social media and is fighting hard to dig out the truth in the case of her brother Sushant Singh's suicide. She is gathering the whole social media support and organizing campaigns to know why her brother has taken this drastic step.

Off late, Shweta dropped the image Goddess DurgaMaa's first avatar on her Instagram and offered prayers…









Goddess DurgaMaa is seen in 'Shailputri Devi' in the image… Shweta also wrote, "On the first day of Navratra, it is Shailputri who is worshipped. The seeker should keep his or her mind concentrated on Muladhara. This is the starting point of their spiritual discipline.Mantra to be chanted on this day: Om ShailaputrayeNamah 🙏

#GoodOverEvil…"









Shweta also dropped the throwback 'Navratri' post fromSushant Singh's Instagram account…

In this post, Sushant Singh dropped the image of Goddess Durga and jotted down "AigiriNandini…" spiritual song lyrics. She also wrote, "Message from Bhai ❤️🙏❤️ Struggle God-ward! #SwamiVivekananda #ImmortalSushant".











Shweta also reminisced her mother on the first day of Navratri and dropped a couple of throwback pics of her mom… She also doled out that, let's start our Durga Pooja by honouring our own mother first… "Maa...on the eve of Navratri I pray to you for strength and wisdom. I am proud the way you raised us. 🙏 Let's start our DurgaPujo by honoring our own mother first. Hope this Navratri everyone is filled with strength of the divine. #OurMotherOurStrength".



Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging in his apartment. Well, Bollywood actress and rumoured girlfriend of Sushant, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showikwere arrested by Narcotics department in the drugs case. She was even investigated by CBI in Sushant Singh's suicide case.

