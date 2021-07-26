Sidharth And Kiara Ali Advani Share Their Experiences Working For Shershaah Movie

It is all known that the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra 's upcoming movie Shershaah is released on the occasion of the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas today. The trailer showed off glimpses of the Kargil war and a few love sequences between the lead pair Sidharth and Kiara Ali Advani . They both gave the best on the screens and especially when we speak about Sidharth, he best fits the bill as he made us witness Vikram rather than Sidharth in the trailer. This raised the expectations on the movie and made the audience eagerly await for the release.



Off late, Sidharth opened up on stepping into the shoes of war hero Vikram Batra at the trailer launch event, "This day is extremely emotional for me. We started this journey five years ago with Vishal Batra ji. This is my first film where I have portrayed the life of a real-life hero. 'Shershaah' has been an experience bigger than a film".

He also added, "I would like to thank the Indian Army... This story is about true, real-life heroes like you. And I consider myself lucky that I got to play him".

On the other hand, even Kiara who is essaying the role of Dimple Cheema in this movie also spoke about the film and thanked the whole team, "Some films change you professionally but there are some that change you personally. Shershaah is that film for me. Thank you to the Batra family, Dimple and everyone who made this possible for us. I will forever be grateful. We can't wait to share this with the world".

She also expressed her gratitude towards the Indian Army and doled out, "I am quite nervous right now because I am standing in front of the Indian Army for the first time. No amount of words would justify the gratitude we all have in it hearts for each of you. I would also like to thank the families here. We salute you for your support, prayers and for being true pillars of strength for men and women in uniform".

Even director Vishnuvardhan and spoke to the media and said, "We never thought we would shoot in Kargil. We would imagine how it would have been during the war. Every time we would shoot, we could see it all coming alive. What we filmed on those heights is nothing compared to what the Indian Army achieved at that time. So, we have tried to bring everything possible on screen".

Sidharth Malhotra shared the trailer on his Instagram page and treated his fans showing off the glimpse of the Kargil war…

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Shershaah trailer… Captain Vikram Batra reporting on duty! The wait is finally over, I'm honoured to present to you the legendary story of our Kargil War Hero."

Shershaah movie is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and is produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner. This movie will hit the Amazon Prime OTT platform on 12th August, 2021.