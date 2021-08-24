Soha Ali Khan’s Daughter Inaaya Kemmu Celebrates Her First Rakhi With Little Jeh

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second son Jeh Ali Khan is now the talk of the town. He is grabbing attention from a few days as his official pics started doing rounds on the internet. Well, for every Rakhi festival, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya celebrate it with much joy and this year little Jeh also joined the celebrations and added fun to the special day.



Soha Ali Khan shared cute pics of the kids on her Instagram and showcased how the little ones celebrated the Rakhi festival with all the joy!

The big sister Inaaya is seen kissing the little one Jeh on this special day. It is Jeh's first Rakhi and he looked cute wearing a printed yellow outfit! Inaaya also looked awesome wearing a blue gown.

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are seen making their kids know the importance of the festival holding them on their laps. Inaaya is all happy tying the 'Rakhi' to Taimur.

Soha also dropped this pic on the Raksha Bandhan day and missed her brother!

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor shared a beautiful pic of little Jeh on the occasion of his six months birthday. It is all known that Saif, Kareena along with their kids enjoyed the Maldives vacation a few days ago. Kareena looked cool in her swimsuit and is seen kissing the little Jeh with all her love.

She also wished the little one jotting down, "Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life".

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan got hitched in 2021 and gave birth to Taimur in 2016. Well, their little one Jeh turned six months today!