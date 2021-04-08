Sonakshi Sinha Speaks About Film Industry Being Again Affected With Covid-19

Well, it is all known that Bollywood is once again badly affected by the raise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. From Ranbir Kapoor to Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan to Govinda, most of the actors are being tested positive for Covid-19 even after taking care in the sets. Well, this has turned as a disturbance for all the producers. Post lockdown, slowly the makers were falling into normal life but with this sudden surge in the positive cases, once again there is a chance of shut down. Well, Sonakshi Sinha spoke to the media about how things are getting disturbed with the rise in positive cases.

She started off by saying, "This is what is happening, and we are in this together. You can't crib and complain. At first, of course, it is weird, as you are not used to working with restrictions. It's a very new thing for all of us involved and takes a bit of getting used to. But once you get into the groove, you are kind of okay with it. It is all about adjusting to the situation and circumstances,"

She also says that, it is scary to remove the mask and set to go for a shot, "It is scary, we have to be careful. We are hearing so many cases now, of people on set getting it, even the crew. The situation is anyway really bad in Maharashtra. I know the theatres have been shut again. I don't know what to say. Somewhere, I feel people started getting a bit lax. It's very unfortunate we have to go back to where we were a year ago. All of us have to keep our guards up, and be responsible to make sure we fight this together."

She concludes saying that, "I don't want to sound like someone's life is more important than others. They (government) have a plan about vaccination. There are a lot of other people than actors who are risking their lives out there, also trying to earn a livelihood. I don't want to say 'just give actors vaccinations' because it would be unfair to others. I am sure they have a plan and doing it age wise. Till everybody can get the vaccination, we have to be very careful."

Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Ghoomketu and Bhuj: The Pride Of India movies. She is now taking part in these films' shootings and is afraid of getting attacked with this deadly virus.