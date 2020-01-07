Sonnalli Seygall: Feel unsatisfied when I keep getting sexy roles

She has played the sexy Rhea in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama,' the hottie Supriya in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and done a glam cameo role in 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety.'

But Sonnalli Seygall she feels unsatisfied getting only such roles, which don't explore other aspects of ther talent.

Was she okay being objectified? "I wouldn't call it objectify. Maybe that was slightly true in 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

But, when you are offered roles like that, I personally don't look at them as objectification, but yes, I do feel that I got type cast.

It was not out of choice. It was not that I chose those parts and I only wanted to play glamorous, sexy characters," Sonnalli told IANS.

She says only glamorous characters have kept coming her way: "Somewhere it got broken in 'Highjack' and 'Setters', because of 'Pyar Ka Punchnama 2'. My role in 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' 1 was extremely uber glamorous, model type.

Also because I am from a modelling background and I've been a Miss India, so it was easy for Luv sir (Luv Ranjan, director) to see me like that initially.

"It was only in 'Pyar Ka Punchnama 2', that it was broken a little bit, perhaps not in the terms of the look, but character.

That's what led to my characters in Highjack and Setters, where I've played a pilot and cop, respectively."

Currently, she awaits the release of her next film 'Jai Mummy Di,' which is slated to release on January 17. She feels her character in the forthcoming film will break that "typecast perception completely".

"Because Sanjh is not like me at all. As an actor, I feel unsatisfied when I only keep getting sexy and glamorous roles, which don't explore other things that I may have to offer. But this film will take care of that.

I really hope to get meatier roles in the future," she said.