Super 30 Clocks One Year: Hrithik Roshan Drops An Emotional Post And Reminisces His Journey

Super 30… This biopic has made us witness the inspirational life story of Mathematics genius Anand Kumar. Being a Vikas Bahl directorial, this movie stole the hearts of the audience with its intriguing and motivational subject. Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan stepped into the shoes of Anand Kumar and made us witness the ups and downs of this great teacher on the big screens. Mrunal Thakur essayed the role of Anand's love interest and did her part well, bagging compliments from critics too.

Well, on the occasion of 'Super 30' movie turning one year, Hrithik took to his Instagram and dropped an amazing video which showcased a few scenes from this flick. He turned emotional and reminisced all his journey with this biopic…. Have a look!

Through this video, he made us witness a few awesome clips from the movie and showcased how Anand Kumar struggled to give his best for the students. Hrithik tagged this video as 'Hell For A Glimpse Of Heaven' and turned emotional with his note… "To silently persevere against all odds is to truly know the essence of god.

To put your passion to the test is to truly know courage.

And to forgive and be compassionate unconditionally first to oneself and then to others is to truly know love.

Playing Anand was a reminder of all the above .

Thank you team Super 30 for never giving up on ourselves . We went thru hell for a glimpse of heaven .

I love you all !!"

Through this post, he thanked the complete Super 30 team and doled out that, essaying the role of Anand is a lifetime memory…

Super 30 was directed by Vikas Bahl and is bankrolled by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment banners.