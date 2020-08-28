Sushant Feared Heights, Claims Rhea; Actor's Pilot Dreams, Paragliding Videos Puzzle Fans

Rhea Chakraborty's exclusive interview to a Hindi TV channel has caught the social media by storm. Netizens are angry with the news channel and the senior journalist who interviewed her in which the actress said that the case was trial by media and that it was a witch hunt.

During one of the questions pertaining to prescription drugs that Sushant was into, Rhea said that all the drugs were prescribed by the doctors which were available only on producing a doc's prescription.

Also talking about Sushant, Rhea goes on to say that the actor would often feel claustrophobic and he would take medicine to get over his fear of heights. "When we went to Europe, he took a pill on the flight as he is scared of sitting in a plane," she says.

However, the world by now knows that Sushant wanted to become a commercial pilot which was impossible if he had a fear of heights. Also, fans are posting videos of Sushant Singh Rajput paragliding asking Rhea if Sushant was scared of heights then how would he get into such adventure games.

The mystery surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is getting a new twist by the day. The latest is the drug link that the NCB has pounced upon after the actress's WhatsApp chats reveal that she was giving him drugs and Rhea peddled drugs. It now remains to be seen what turn this case will take in future.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging by the ceiling fan of his room at his duplex house in Bandra, Mumbai. While Rhea is plading innocence, Sushant's family has accused the actress of abetment to suicide.

Minutes after Rhea talked about Sushant's claustrophobia, Ankita shared a video of Sushant inside the cockpit of a plane and asked if that was claustrophobia. Have a look...





Is this #claustrophobia?

You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you 😊 pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020



