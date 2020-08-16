Sushant Singh's Sister Shweta Shares A Childhood Pic Of Her Brother

It's already two months since our dear actor Sushant Singh Rajput left to the heavenly abode. But his memories are making us go teary-eyed and demanding for justice. Well, CBI is investigating this young actor's case and thus all his fans are waiting to know the truth with heavy hearts. Sushant's sister who is fighting hard for justice has dropped a childhood pic of her brother. Sushant is looking cute in this pic… Alongside, this pic, Shweta wrote, "*When you believe in something, fight for it. And when you see injustice fight harder than you've ever fought before. _- Brad meltzer_*

🙏🏻❤🔱 #globalprayers4ssr #warriors4ssr #cbi4ssr".

Through this post once again Shweta demanded justice and continued her digital protest. Well, it was just yesterday Shweta dropped the late actor's prayer meet video and urged all Sushant's fans to support the 'Justice For SSR' campaign. All the family members are seen offering prayers to Sushant for his peace in the heavenly abode. She also wrote, "ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् ‬

‪उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात् Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant #Godiswithus.‬

Sushant Singh hanged himself on 14th June in his apartment and made us go teary-eyed. His sudden demise left many questions un-answerable. All his family members and friends are pointing out Rhea Chakraborty for Sushant's demise and thus Police officials are also questions Rhea and her family to dig out the truth.