Sushant’s sister groped me, it strained relationship with his family : Rhea 

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been named in a complaint by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and accused of taking Rs 15 crore from him, has put out a statement, clarifying her stance on the case, according to India Today report.

A four-page statement was shared by Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, on behalf of the actress. In the statement, Rhea says that she did not know Aaditya Thackeray, and what drove a wedge between her and the family of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Rhea and Sushant were known to each other over the past several years as they were both working in the Indian film Industry. Rhea and Sushant had maintained a cordial friendship and would occasionally communicate with each other.

In April 2019, Rhea and Sushant had attended a party hosted by the film fraternity and shortly thereafter they began dating each other. Even though they spent a lot of time in each other's homes, they officially moved in together in December 2019 and lived at Mount Blanc, Bandra, till Rhea left on the 8th of June 2020.

"In the initial months of their relationship, when Rhea had visited Sushant's house, his sister Priyanka and her husband Siddharth were living with him. On one night, in and around April 2019, Rhea and Priyanka had gone out to a party.

Priyanka consumed copious amounts of alcohol and was behaving inappropriately with men as well as women at that party. So, Rhea insisted that they return to Sushant's home. Upon returning, Sushant and his sister continued drinking alcohol while Rhea retired for the night as she had a shoot the next morning.

Rhea was asleep in Sushant's room when she suddenly awoke to find Priyanka had got into bed with her and was groping her. Rhea was extremely shocked and demanded that she leave the room immediately. Subsequently, Rhea herself left the house. Thereafter, Rhea informed Sushant as to what had transpired and Sushant got into an argument with his sister regarding the same.

That due to the aforesaid incident, the relationship between Sushant's family and Rhea had been strained since inception. Even after his death when a list of 20 people was made to attend the funeral, Rhea's name was not included in the list and hence she was excluded from attending the funeral.