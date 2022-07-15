Sushmita Drops A Beautiful Pic With Her Daughters And States That She Is Not Married But Surrounded By Unconditional Love

It is all known that yesterday former IPL chairman Lalit Modi created a buzz on social media by announcing his relationship with former beauty queen and Bollywood's ace actress Sushmita Sen. He shared a few pics with her and family members from their Maldives vacation and showed off his bond with Sushmita. This post took the internet by storm and many of her fans were in shock. Well, Sushmita didn't react to the post and so all her fans and followers are eagerly awaiting for the confirmation. Off late, she dropped a pic with her daughters Renee and Alisah and stated that she is not married but unconditionally surrounded by love.

Sharing this pic, she also wrote, "I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don't…it's #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly".

Sushmita is seen smiling along with her daughters Renee and Alisah. They looked modish and are seen enjoying the trip to the core!

Lalit Modi shared this post and also dropped a few present and past pics with Sushmita Sen. They are seen having a great time and enjoying their tour. He also wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER".

In this post, he shared news yard article pic and wrote, "@_newsyard IPL founder Lalit Modi on Thursday has announced that he is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen .The business man 56-year-old where is the actress Sushmita Sen is 46 year old , there was also a rumour in 2010 that they both were dating but it was not made official by them but today on 14th of July Lalit Modi took to Instagram to announce that they both are dating the business Main Road they're not getting married but that too will happen soon it means they were planning to get married soon."

He also changed his Instagram and Twitter profile pics and replaced them with his girlfriend Sushmita...

On the other hand, Sushmita's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl shared a post about spreading love.





































































































The post reads, "Kisi ke hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaye, toh hass lena!! Kyunki pareshan vo nahi, tum ho!! (If you find your peach by mocking at someone else then it is you who are tensed and not them)".

Well, Lalit Modi was married to Minal Modi but she passed away in 2018 battling with cancer. They tied a knot in 1991 and have two kids Aaaliya Modi and Richir Modi. Minal was ten years older than Lalit.