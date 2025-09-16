Tannishtha Chatterjee on ‘full plate’: This film was born out of struggle, grit, hope

Mumbai: Tannishtha Chatterjee’s upcoming directorial Full Plate will be showcased at the Opening Night of the Indian Film Festival of Sydney. The actress-filmmaker said that the movie was born out of “struggle, grit and hope.”

“Full Plate” features Kirti Kulhari in the lead role, with Sharib Hashmi, Monica Dogra, and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles. The film recently had its world premiere slated for the Busan International Film Festival 2025.

“Full Plate” tells the story of a Muslim homemaker in Mumbai whose husband's accident forces her to earn a living, leading to her husband's insecurity and her personal transformation.

Talking about the film opening the festival, Tannishtha said: “In the middle of one of the hardest chapters of my life, it meant everything to know that stories still matter.”

“When Mitu asked me to open the Indian Film Festival of Sydney with Full Plate, I felt both humbled and profoundly grateful. This film was born out of struggle, grit and hope, and sharing it with the Sydney audience feels like bringing the journey full circle.”

Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM shared: “There is something deeply resonant about opening with Full Plate. Tannishtha’s courage, her determination to tell this story despite overwhelming odds, reflects exactly why Indian cinema matters—because it does more than entertain, it reveals, it heals, it challenges.”

The event returns after a hiatus to bring three days of rich cinematic storytelling from October 9 to 11.

On September 15, Tannishtha’s closest friend and National Award-winning actress Shabana Azmi shared that she completed “Full Plate” while undergoing her cancer treatment.

Shabana took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures posing alongside her friends Tannishtha, Sandhya Mridul, Divya Dutta and Urmila Matondkar.

Showering praise on Tannishtha, Shabana wrote in the caption: “To Tiger Tan as she heads to Busan International Film Festival with her directorial venture which she completed during her cancer treatment. You rock of Gibraltar.”

It was last month, when Tannishtha, who has showcased her acting prowess in films such as Parched and Angry Indian Godessess, revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer.