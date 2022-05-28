The First Look Poster Of Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' Is Unveiled…

As the biopics trend is on in Bollywood, one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry Randeep Hooda is all set to showcase us the life story of great freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. As it is his 139th birth anniversary today, Randeep Hooda shared the first look and motion poster on social media on this special day…



This is the first look poster of Randeep Hooda from his next movie 'Damodar Savarkar'. He looked amazing in the poster and resembled the freedom fighter's appeal. Sharing the poster, Randeep also wrote, "This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India's struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long… Wishing you all a very Happy #VeerSavarkarJayanti!"

This is the motion poster of this movie…

Even Taran Adarsh also shared the first look poster and wrote, "RANDEEP HOODA: 'SWATANTRA VEER SAVARKAR' FIRST LOOK OUT NOW... On #VeerSavarkar's birth anniversary today, producers #AnandPandit, #SandeepSingh and #SamKhan unveil #FirstLook of #RandeepHooda, who portrays the title role in #SwatantraVeerSavarkar... Directed by #MaheshManjrekar. #SwatantraVeerSavarkar is co-produced by #RoopaPandit and #ZafarMehdi... Filming starts August 2022."

Swatantra Veer Savarkar movie will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and it is being produced by Roopa Pandit and Zafar Mehdi under the Legend Studios and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures banners. The shooting of this movie will begin in August, 2022!

Randeep Hooda was seen in Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai movie. Now, he is busy with Netflix's upcoming revenge drama, CAT shooting. For this movie, he will essay the character of a spy. It is being directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua.