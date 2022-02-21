The Kashmir Files Trailer: Anupam Kher And Mithun Chakraborty Showcase A Glimpse Of Deadly Attacks On Kashmir Pundits!

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Anupam Kher is all set to hit the screens with his latest movie 'The Kashmir Files'. This time, he picked a great story and is all set to showcase the pain of victims of the Kashmir Genocide. Off late, the makers shared the trailer of this intriguing movie and created noise on social media…



Anupam Kher also shared the trailer of The Kashmir Files on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The trailer showcased a glimpse of Kashmir pundits' pain and made us know how they suffered during the tough time. The terror, confusion and sheer panic made us connect to the movie. To the one side, the terrorists started their movement and to the other side, politicians and a few others began their 'Separate Kashmir' movement, but amid all these incidents, the people suffered a lot as they were forced to leave the state too. Well, Anupam Kher also wrote, "Here is the bone chilling trailer of #TheKashmirFiles!! To know that this actually happened is so frightening! Watch it and please share it with the world. That will be the first step towards healing process for victims of genocide #KashmiriPandits. #TheKashmirFiles".

Well, the director Vivek Agnihotri spoke to the media and said, "Bringing the story of Kashmir Genocide to the big screen is no easy feat and has to be handled with a great deal of sensitivity. This film promises to be an eye-opener and with a talented ensemble cast, audiences can revisit this incident in Indian history through this raw and real narrative."

Pallavi Joshi doled out, "A movie is as good as it's script and with The Kashmir Files audiences can actually feel and endure the emotions that the characters go through. As actors everyone on the team completely got under the skin of their characters and committed to telling this shocking and saddening story."

This movie is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. It has an ensemble case of Mithun Chakraborty as Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as Shraddha Pandit, Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik aka Bitta (Inspired by Farooq Ahmed Dar), Puneet Issar as DGP Hari Narain

Prakash Belawadi as Dr. Mahesh Kumar, Mrinal Kulkarni as Laxmi Dutt, Bhasha Sumbli as Sharda Pandit, Atul Srivastava as Vishnu Ram and Prithviraj Sarnaik as Shiva Pandit.

The Kashmir Files was scheduled to release on 26th January, 2022 but now it is postponed and the new release date is 11th March, 2022!