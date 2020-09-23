The Last Show: Anupam Kher Drops The Pics With His Crew And Shares His Bond With Satish Kaushik

Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher is all set to begin his post lockdown shoot journey with his upcoming movie 'The Last Show'. Off late, he flew to Bhopal to join the sets of this movie… As Anupam always stays active on social media, after reaching Bhopal, he dropped a few candid clicks with his team on his Instagram page…





In the first pic, Anupam and Satish posed to cams with all winsome smiles. In the second pic, both are seen twinning in black tees and showing off hands towards each other. Here comes the talented crew of this movie…Next in the line is all boys twinning in black t-shirts. The fifth pic has Anupam, Satish posing along with Vivek Agnihotri. Coming to the sixth pic, Anupam Kher posed along with Ashoke Pandit and Herman Dsouza. The final pic is the title poster of the movie 'The Last Show'.

Anupam also jotted down a few words besides these pics, "A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step."

Our Journey of #TheLastShow begins on 25th. My friend @satishkaushik2178 and I have been acting for almost 45 years. But the size of the 'butterflies in the stomach' have grown bigger. We are the newcomers in this movie. But we have a great team to protect us. Thank God! @vivekagnihotri @ashokepandit1 #PallaviJoshi #RumyJafri @herman0707 @vardhanpuri02 @vrindakher #PassionAndPaseenaFilms #JoyOfCinema".





Well, before heading to Bhopal for the shoot of his upcoming movie, 'The Last Show', Anupam has taken the blessings and also asked him for some tips from his bestie Anil Kapoor. Here are the amazing clicks where Anupam is seeking blessings from Anil Kapoor folding hands. Our dear Mr. India is seen in a funky avatar wearing a hat and red coloured printed shirt.

Anupam Kher also wrote, "Thank you my friend @anilskapoor for blessing me before I left for Bhopal for the shoot of #TheLastShow. I will keep in mind all the tips. Hope you don't share the same acting tips with our other friend @satishkaushik2178!! You need to be biased in this case. Please. You are the BESTEST!! 🙏🤓🤪😍 #Friends #Acting #Actors".

I have a lot of tips to share 😂! All the best my friend! I'm sure you'll make us proud as always!".

'The Last Show' movie will be jointly bankrolled by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher and Rumi Jafry.