The New Release Date Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Is Announced

Post lockdown, the actors are back to their sets and are busy wrapping up their movies. The film industry faced many issues due to the deadly Covid-19. Right from the halt of their shootings to the closing of the theatres, all of them sat at their home hoping the situation to get better. As of now, as the Covid-19 is in control, actors once again turned into busy bees. Thus, even the makers are creating noise on social media announcing the release dates of their movies. Even the makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bell Bottom which is all set to hit the big screens announced the new release date of this movie.



Akshay Kumar shared a teaser poster on his Twitter page and treated his fans by announcing the release of this thriller movie. Take a look!

The video shows off the actors of this movie with the background of a plane. Akshay looked stylish holding a suitcase and sported in a blue suit. This movie will hit the big screens on 19th August, 2021.

Well, 'Bell Bottom' film becomes the first movie in the world to start and finish shoot amid Covid-19 pandemic. Akshay bagged this great achievement even after flying to the International location for the shoot. Akshay Kumar, Lara Bhupati, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor will play the lead roles in this movie. Bell Bottom flick is being filmed based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero…The movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukhh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. As Akshay will be seen as the 'RAW' agent, he will solve a few mysteries and save the country.