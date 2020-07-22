The Release Time Of Sushant Singh’s Last Movie ‘Dil Bechara’ Is Announced

It is already known that young actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is going to be released on 24th July 2020 via Disney+ Hotstar.

As the release date is just a couple of days away, now the makers have announced the release time of the movie. The producer of the movie Mukesh Chhabra has announced the release time through his Instagram post… Have a look!

Through this post, Mukesh unveiled the release time… Dil Bechara will hit the Disney+ Hotstar platform on 24th July 2020 @ 7:30 PM.



Along with the release time, he also dropped a beautiful poster… In this poster, both lead actors Sushant and Sanjana are seen holding together with much love. Even the romantic background music made us go awe…

Along with this poster, Mukesh also left a note beside the post, "We want to make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput ❤️"

Dil Bechara is the adaption of a novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' written by John Green. Along with Sushant and Sanjana, even Bollywood ace actor Saif Ali Khan is playing a cameo role in this movie. Going with the storyline, Sanjana essays the role of 'Kizie Basu' who will be seen suffering from deadly cancer, while Sushant Singh essays the role of 'Manny' who will be seen as an osteosarcoma survivor. We need to wait and watch how Sushant makes Sanjana stay happy in her last days.

This Mukesh Chhabra directorial is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios banner…