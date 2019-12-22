Trending :
Twinkle Khanna: Onions are a girl's best friends

It looks like Twinkle Khanna can't stop obsessing over the new onion earrings that actor and husband Akshay Kumar gifted to her.

She took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of her onion earrings once again, which have now started sprouting shoots.

Posting a selfie wearing the earrings made of onion, Twinkle captioned: "From one shoot to another:) I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot, before they started sprouting shoots themselves:) #OnionsAreAGirlsBestFriends".

The earrings made of onion were recently gifted to Twinkle by Akshay Kumar, which he got for her from "The Kapil Sharma Show" while promoting his latest film 'Good Newwz.'

She had earlier shared a photo of the onion earrings on Instagram.


