Vicky Kaushal Hurt During 'Chhaava' Filming, Video Goes Viral

Vicky Kaushal, a famous Bollywood actor, got hurt while filming his new movie called ‘Chhaava.’ He was spotted wearing a sling on his arm, which made people worry about him. Reports say he got hurt while doing a dangerous scene for the film.

A video of Vicky Kaushal at home, wearing casual clothes and the sling, started spreading online. Fans got concerned about his health after watching it. According to Pinkvilla, Vicky hurt himself while filming a tough action scene for ‘Chhaava.’

Now, Vicky needs to rest and take care of his hand for a few weeks before he can start filming again.

There's not much information about the movie's cast, but reports suggest Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika Mandanna will star as Yesubai Bhonsale.

Before this, Vicky appeared in a movie called 'Dunki,' which featured Shah Rukh Khan. His next film, 'Love and War,' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will also have Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. According to sources in the industry, 'Love And War' is expected to be the biggest film of 2025 because of its grand scale and the hard work of the cast.