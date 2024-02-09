Live
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
Just In
Vicky Kaushal Hurt During 'Chhaava' Filming, Video Goes Viral
Actor Vicky Kaushal sustained an injury while filming the movie 'Chhaava,' reportedly during a stunt sequence. A viral video showed him wearing an arm sling, prompting concern from fans, but he is expected to rest and resume filming after a few weeks.
Vicky Kaushal, a famous Bollywood actor, got hurt while filming his new movie called ‘Chhaava.’ He was spotted wearing a sling on his arm, which made people worry about him. Reports say he got hurt while doing a dangerous scene for the film.
A video of Vicky Kaushal at home, wearing casual clothes and the sling, started spreading online. Fans got concerned about his health after watching it. According to Pinkvilla, Vicky hurt himself while filming a tough action scene for ‘Chhaava.’
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3CwHZaoF1Z/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=6b738bb8-6164-41d2-92cf-7c41cabe4776
Now, Vicky needs to rest and take care of his hand for a few weeks before he can start filming again.
There's not much information about the movie's cast, but reports suggest Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika Mandanna will star as Yesubai Bhonsale.
Before this, Vicky appeared in a movie called 'Dunki,' which featured Shah Rukh Khan. His next film, 'Love and War,' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will also have Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. According to sources in the industry, 'Love And War' is expected to be the biggest film of 2025 because of its grand scale and the hard work of the cast.