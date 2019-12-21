This is not the India I grew up says Vishal Bhardwaj

Amid ongoing unrest over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India, filmmaker-music director Vishal Bhardwaj has shared his views on the current political situation, saying the scenario is serious.

"The current scenario is grim as people are being divided on the basis of religion, which is not the India I grew up in," Vishal told IANS.

He also took to Twitter to take a dig at the government for imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) restricting the protesters from gathering against or in favour of the controversial law passed by Parliament recently, in several parts of the nation.

"Hillarious. Who knows this might happen too," Bhardwaj tweeted, along with a newspaper cartoon clipping that depicts a boy expressing disappointment over the situation.

Vishal is a filmmaker who has never shied from expressing his political beliefs in films.

Be it 'Haider' or '7 Khoon Maaf' or 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola,' most of his movies have a political element.