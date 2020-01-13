Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Movie 2 days box office collection report

Stylish Star Allu Arjun comes up with a new movie titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film released yesterday and has opened to positive reports from everyone. The movie registered good numbers at the box-office. The following is the collections report of the movie at Australia box-office.

Day 1 - A$ 258,559

Day 2 - A$ 33,923 at 3 pm AEST (Monday)

Total - A$ 292,482

The film has registered sensational numbers on Sunday and the expected buzz is that the numbers are very high. As of now, the trade reveals that the film reached the break-even mark in Australia. The movie is now ready to cross 300K magical figures in a few hours. Ala Vaikunthapurramulo creates a Non-Baahubali record with 60,000+ tickets sold out on premieres day on the U.S.A.

Keep watching this space for more interesting updates at the box-office.