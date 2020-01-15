Entha Manchivaadavuraa Movie First Day Box Office Collection Report

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram wanted to gain a family hero image in his career. The actor teamed up with director Satish Vegesna who is known for coming up with scripts having high family values and emotions.

Titled Entha Manchivaadavuraa, the film released today amidst huge buzz and expectations. The theatrical trailer also hiked the expectations on the movie. Interestingly, the film failed to make an impression on the release day.

The film lacked freshness and the poor execution from the director without any hook points in the screenplay became the reason for the audiences showing no interest in the film. The film opened to average occupancies in many areas. The word of mouth is not so positive and the critics also rated the film less.

The movie might not ring in grand openings but we have to see if the festival holidays can turn any advantage for the movie.